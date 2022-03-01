Microsoft to remove Russian-Linked news apps, media ads from its platform

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 09:25 am

Microsoft to remove Russian-Linked news apps, media ads from its platform

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 09:25 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the Russia Today (RT) channel TV, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Madrid, Spain, 27 February, 2022 File Photo: Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the Russia Today (RT) channel TV, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Madrid, Spain, 27 February, 2022 File Photo: Reuters

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Monday it would remove Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile apps from the Windows App store and ban advertisements on Russian state-sponsored media, as global tech firms respond to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it would not display any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, de-rank their search results on Bing and not place any ads from its ad network on those sites.

Western tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google, have placed restrictions on Russia's state-controlled media outlets in Ukraine and around the world.

Google has banned downloads of RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory after barring Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos. 

Facebook is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world. 

"(We) will make ongoing adjustments to strengthen our detection and disruption mechanisms to avoid the spread of disinformation and promote instead independent and trusted content," Microsoft said in a blog.

A growing list of companies is also looking to exit Russia as sanctions from Western countries tighten.

