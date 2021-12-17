Microsoft Bing says suspended 'auto suggest' function in China at government behest

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft Corp's internet search engine Bing said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its "auto suggest" function in China for 30 days.

"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday.