Microsoft Bing says suspended 'auto suggest' function in China at government behest
"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday
Microsoft Corp's internet search engine Bing said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its "auto suggest" function in China for 30 days.
