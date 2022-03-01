Mexico's president says will not take any economic sanctions against Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

Mexico's president says will not take any economic sanctions against Russia

"We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," Lopez Obrador said

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:54 pm
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Photo: REUTERS
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Photo: REUTERS

Mexico will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday while also criticizing what he called censorship of Russian state-sponsored media by social media companies.

"We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador's position stands in contrast to the international sanctions Russia is facing for President Vladimir Putin's actions, which have shattered the post-Cold War peace in Europe.

Oil company Shell became the latest Western firm to announce it was pulling out of Russia. The sanctions and global financial isolation have already had a devastating impact on Russia's economy, with the rouble in freefall and queues outside banks as Russians rush to salvage their savings.

"I don't agree with the fact that media from Russia or any country is censored," Lopez Obrador said.

Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google barred Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

Alphabet and its YouTube unit should ban users pushing war propaganda as part of measures to stop disinformation, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told the chief executives of the companies on Sunday.

Top News

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador / Sanctions against Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

12h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

13h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

2h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

2h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

3h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy