At Mexico's Chichen Itza site, researchers discover ancient 'elite' residences

World+Biz

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 11:01 am

Related News

At Mexico's Chichen Itza site, researchers discover ancient 'elite' residences

Reuters
12 February, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 11:01 am
Workers of Mexico&#039;s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) work in the restoration of Chichen Viejo during a media tour at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza, in Piste, Mexico February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
Workers of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) work in the restoration of Chichen Viejo during a media tour at the archaeological site of Chichen Itza, in Piste, Mexico February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

Archaeologists have revealed a group of structures discovered at the famed Mayan Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, believed to have been part of a housing complex inhabited by the elite of the sacred city founded in the 5th Century AD.

Archaeologist Francisco Perez Ruiz said there were no known residential groups in Chichen Itza, meaning the housing complex would represent "the first residential group where a ruler lived with his entire family."

The area, known as Chichen Viejo, is expected to be integrated in the near future into the visitor area of the Chichen Itza archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The newly discovered complex includes the entrance arch, the House of the Snails, the House of the Moon, and the so-called Palace of the Phalluses.

Researchers from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) hope that this area and those yet to be uncovered can provide information on what life was like for the people who inhabited the city.

"There must be more residential groups that have not been explored yet. The study of these peripheral groups, around the central part, could tell us about other families, other groups that made up this great city," said archaeologist Jose Osorio Leon.

The area has been under exploration since 1998.

Around 2 million people visit Chichen Itza site in southeast Mexico each year, according to official data.

It was founded as a Mayan pilgrimage center by the Itza, or "water sorcerers."

Top News

Mexico / Chichen Itza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

44m | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

4h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

22h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

20h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday