Mexico: Two die when hot-air balloon catches fire

BSS/AFP
02 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Photo:UNB
Two people have died when a hot-air balloon flying over the famed Teotihuacan archeological site near Mexico City caught fire, the regional government said Saturday.

"The passengers jumped from the balloon," the government of the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that a child suffered burns.

It identified the victims as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, without providing their names. It said the minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur.

It did not say whether there were any other passengers on the balloon.

A video posted on social media shows the balloon's gondola on fire, in a perfectly clear sky.

Several tour operators offer balloon flights over Teotihuacan, some 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City, for around $150.

With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a popular tourist destination, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period.

Mexico / Hot air balloons

