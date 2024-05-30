Mexico seeks to join genocide case against ICJ amid protests at Israeli embassy

Amid Mexico's declaration, protesters rallied outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City against atrocities in Rafah. Photo: Getty/file photo via The New Arab

Mexico has decided to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Jusice (ICJ), filing a "declaration of intervention" on Tuesday (28 May).

The declaration states that Mexico "seeks to intervene, in order to provide its view on the potential construction of the content of the provisions of the convention relevant to this case", says The New Arab.

Mexico is the most recent country to join the case against Israel, following Turkey, Columbia and Egypt.

Mexico outlined in its application "the deliberate obstruction of access to humanitarian assistance" and the "destruction of cultural heritage" as elements that should be considered in the case.

Mexico is a signatory to the Genocide Convention, and has the right to intervene in cases in which the interpretation of the treaty is discussed.

The country said genocide can be carried out during armed conflict and said "the core of the crime of genocide lies in the perpetrator's intent to destroy the targeted group".

Mexico's application comes as Israel has intensified its attack in the Gaza Strip, where 36,171 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

The enclave's southernmost city of Rafah has been subject to several massacres of Palestinians in recent days.

In December last year, South Africa filed the genocide case against Israel before the top UN court. In January, the ICJ ruled claims that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians were "plausible".

Also on Tuesday, clashes broke out between police and protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico, in protest against the country's military offensive in Rafah, AFP journalists said.

Some protesters covered their faces and threw stones at riot police who blocked their path to the diplomatic complex in the city's Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood.

Around 200 people joined the "Urgent action for Rafah" demonstration, about 30 of whom started to break down barriers preventing them from reaching the Israeli mission.

Police officers deployed tear gas and threw back the stones hurled at them by protesters.

The demonstration was called in response to an Israeli strike which ignited an inferno in a displacement camp outside Rafah, killing 45 people according to Palestinian officials.