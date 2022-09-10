Mexico gives Army control of National Guard, sparks clash with UN

World+Biz

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 01:49 pm

Related News

Mexico gives Army control of National Guard, sparks clash with UN

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 01:49 pm
Police officers stand guard outside at Mexico&#039;s Senate building as senators attend a session at Mexico&#039;s senate to discusses an initiative by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to give the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard, in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers stand guard outside at Mexico's Senate building as senators attend a session at Mexico's senate to discusses an initiative by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to give the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard, in Mexico City, Mexico September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday defiantly dismissed criticism of his security policy by domestic adversaries and the United Nations after Congress voted to give the Army control over the civilian-led National Guard.

By a margin of 71 to 51, senators early on Friday passed a bill ceding control of the National Guard to the Army, which has fed concerns about the militarization of public security.

There were two abstentions, including the Senate leader of Lopez Obrador's leftist ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), Ricardo Monreal. Mexico's lower house of Congress had approved the legislation last week.

The National Guard began operating in early 2019 at the behest of Lopez Obrador, who campaigned for office on a pledge to return the military to barracks after the years it had spent combating violent drug gangs. This week he said he had changed his mind about using the Army to keep the peace. 

He argued the National Guard would end corruption under its predecessor, the Federal Police, and he has also extended the Army's remit into other areas of civilian life.

Still, Acting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif said the National Guard legislation was a step backwards for public security and had raised additional concerns about human rights and accountability.

"The security forces should be subordinated under civilian authorities," Al-Nashif said in a statement.

Praising legislators for approving his initiative, Lopez Obrador lashed out at critics, including the United Nations.

"When did the United Nations take a stand?" he told a regular news conference, questioning what the body had done to prevent war breaking out between Russia and Ukraine.

"These organisations that supposedly defend human rights, almost all these organisations are made up of people on the right from different countries of the world ... because they earn a lot of money for simulating, for pretending, for being go-betweens for authoritarian governments," he said.

Lopez Obrador's government has presided over record levels of violence, and opposition legislators and activists say the National Guard has also committed alleged abuses. read more

The legislation, which now passes to Lopez Obrador to be signed into law, gives the Army operational, financial and administrative control of the National Guard, which currently answers to the civilian-led security ministry.

The changes are almost certain to be challenged on the grounds they violate the constitution, and some senior legal experts say they are likely to be struck down in the Supreme Court.

Mexico / UN / army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

50m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

3h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

2h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

25m | Videos
Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

17h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

20h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’