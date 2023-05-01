Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die

Emergency personnel work on the site where a bus carrying tourists traveling to Guayabitos overturned, in Compostela, Nayarit state, Mexico in this handout image obtained from social media 30 April, 2023. Secretaria de Seguridad y Proteccion Ciudadana de Nayarit/Handout via REUTERS

At least 18 people were killed and 33 injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico, local authorities said Sunday (30 April).

The prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the state where the accident occurred, said the vehicle fell some 15 metres (49.21 ft) down a ravine on Saturday night, on a highway that connects the state capital Tepic and the tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta.

"From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims," the prosecutor's office said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention.