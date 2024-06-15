Mexican president-elect's motorcade suffers accident, Sheinbaum fine

A forensic technician works at a scene following a car crash involving a vehicle carrying members of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's team, in Monclova, Coahuila state, Mexico June 14, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade suffered an accident on Friday, her team said in a statement, leaving one person dead and several injured, though the car Sheinbaum was travelling in was not involved.

Sheinbaum stopped to check on the injured people, who were by then being attended to by emergency teams after the crash in Monclova, a city in northern Coahuila state, according to her team.

"We deeply regret that one person died in the other vehicle," the statement said.