Messi, Shah Rukh Khan named in Time's 100 most influential people list

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

Messi, Shah Rukh Khan named in Time's 100 most influential people list

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 06:17 pm
Messi, Shah Rukh Khan named in Time&#039;s 100 most influential people list

Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan have made it to the list of Time's 100 most influential people for 2023.

Lionel Messi was joined by Twitter and Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk and Indian-American writer Padma Lakshmi to be enlisted under the titans section of the list.

Shah Rukh Khan was placed in the Icon section alongside American-British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal and American actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Apart from them, US President Joe Biden and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman shared the list under section Leader.

The list shared on Thursday also named France's newly minted soccer captain Kylian Mbappé in innovetors section.

Time magazine first published the annual list in 1999 naming leaders, innovators, humanitarians and those in arts and entertainment who had an impact on the world, either in a positive or negative light.

The final 100 are picked by its editors from a larger pool of nominations chosen by previous entrants on the list and the US news magazine's international writing staff.

Top News

Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People List / Shah Rukh Khan / Lionel Messi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

10h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

23h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building