Messi, Shah Rukh Khan named in Time's 100 most influential people list

Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan have made it to the list of Time's 100 most influential people for 2023.

Lionel Messi was joined by Twitter and Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk and Indian-American writer Padma Lakshmi to be enlisted under the titans section of the list.

Shah Rukh Khan was placed in the Icon section alongside American-British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie, Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal and American actress Jennifer Coolidge.

Apart from them, US President Joe Biden and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman shared the list under section Leader.

The list shared on Thursday also named France's newly minted soccer captain Kylian Mbappé in innovetors section.

Time magazine first published the annual list in 1999 naming leaders, innovators, humanitarians and those in arts and entertainment who had an impact on the world, either in a positive or negative light.

The final 100 are picked by its editors from a larger pool of nominations chosen by previous entrants on the list and the US news magazine's international writing staff.