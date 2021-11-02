Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

World+Biz

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 01:39 pm

Related News

Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

The source declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 01:39 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back against allegations it lied to Paris about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract.

Australia in September cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines after striking a deal with the United States and Britain.

The cancellation caused a major bilateral rift, and Macron on Sunday said Morrison had lied to him about Australia's intentions, a unprecedented allegation among allies. Morrison has denied the claim.

According to a source familiar with the messages, when Morrison tried to set up a call with Macron about the submarine contract on Sept. 14, two days before the deal with the US and Britain was announced, Macron responded with a message saying "Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?" The message with Morrison's response was not leaked.

The source declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

France has said Australia did not attempt to inform it of the cancellation until the day Canberra announced its deal with the United States and Britain.

"There is no doubt Morrison needed to put his front foot forward and convince Australians and allies that he wasn't being duplicitous and lying, but there was grave concern that the project would not be completed," said Haydon Manning, a political science professor at Flinders University in South Australia.

This month, the European Union postponed the next round of talks on a potential free trade deal for a second time, amid simmering anger over Canberra's decision to cancel the contract with France.

Macron / Morrisons / submarine deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand