Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share first photo of daughter Lillibet on Christmas card, son Archie is all grown-up

Hindustan Times
23 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:08 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent everyone holiday wishes with a special Christmas card, featuring their daughter Lilibet and son Archie. See it here

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the first photo of their six-month-old daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana, on their official Christmas card. The picture also featured the couple's two-year-old son Archie Harrison.

In the image, Meghan can be seen playing with Lilibet as she holds her up in the air, while Harry sits next to them and gazes lovingly at them. Archie, who has his father's red hair, sat on his lap.

The family portrait was taken over the summer at Meghan and Harry's home in Santa Barbara, California, by Alexi Lubomirski, who also photographed their wedding.

Alexi shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "This is one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."

Good Morning America reports that Meghan and Harry also shared a message through their Archewell Foundation: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

The couple also revealed that they made contributions to several organisations such as Paid Leave for All, Marshall Plan for Moms, Team Rubicon and Human First Coalition.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June. Her first name is a nod to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's nickname. Her middle name is in honour of her grandmother and Harry's mother.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, Meghan and Harry talked about their decision to withdraw from Buckingham Palace. She said that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy and approached the palace for help but was not protected.

