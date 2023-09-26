Meet Bryan Johnson, US billionaire who spends $2mn per year, takes 111 pills per day to stay young

Meet Bryan Johnson, US billionaire who spends $2mn per year, takes 111 pills per day to stay young

Bryan Johnson. Photo: Collected
Bryan Johnson, a billionaire in the United States, reportedly spends $2 million per year to stay young.

He reportedly takes 111 supplements per day in his pursuit to have all of his vital organs, including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, genitals, and rectum – functioning as they were in his late teens, reports The Economic Times.

The tech mogul, aged 45, reportedly also gets plasma transfusions from his 17-year-old son to look younger.

Johnson used to kickstart his mornings with three ounces of wine in his daily routine. However, he decided to discontinue this practice due to its calorie content, explaining that he couldn't justify allocating the 71 calories from the wine to his overall daily calorie intake. Instead, he now begins his day with a cold-pressed juice he calls the "green giant" and a regimen that includes taking a set of 60 pills.

In his relentless pursuit of reversing the effects of time, Johnson has meticulously crafted an extensive regimen. This regimen involves the daily consumption of a grand total of 111 supplements, all in the hopes of revitalising his major organs to their youthful state.

According to Johnson, his unorthodox methods have yielded visible results. He asserts that his skin now resembles that of a 28-year-old, and his lung capacity rivals that of an 18-year-old. Some of these transformations have been attributed, in part, to plasma transfusions he receives from his 17-year-old son.

Nevertheless, despite his achievements and wealth, Johnson openly acknowledges encountering personal challenges. His eccentric lifestyle has made it challenging for him to establish romantic relationships. He shared that he typically presents potential partners with a list of ten distinctive attributes that might render him an unconventional partner.

The story of Bryan Johnson showcases an individual committed to pushing the boundaries of ageing and health, even if it necessitates embracing unconventional practices and adjusting his daily routines to optimise his well-being.

