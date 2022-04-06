Meet 10 of India’s richest billionaires

With billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal and Shiv Nadar, India hosts some of the most successful industrialists and business owners in the world.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which wreaked havoc in our neighbouring country last year, the 36th annual ranking of billionaires across the world had several Indians on the list.

According to a list prepared by US magazine Forbes, top 10 Indian billionaires hailing from India are:

Mukesh Ambani

The chairperson of Reliance Industries, Ambani, retained his position as not only the richest man in India, but also as the wealthiest person in all of Asia.

Besides, he is the 10th richest person in the world, with a net worth of $90.7 billion.

Gautam Adani

Just behind Ambani is infrastructuretycoon Gautam Adani, who added nearly $40 billion to his wealth to become the second richest person in Asia.

He aims invest $70 billion to achieve his ambition of becoming the world's biggest renewable energy producer by 2030.

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar – founder of HCL Technologies Ltd – is India's 3rd richest person and increased his wealth by 22% last year, according to Forbes.

He accounts for a net worth of $28.7 billion and ranks 47 in the world's richest persons.

Cyrus Poonawalla

The man behind the Serum Institute of India which manufactured the Covishield vaccine, Poonawalla doubled his wealth to $24.3 billion, and jumped four spots from his previous ranking.

He ranks number 56 in the world. In recognition of his efforts, the vaccine billionnaire was also recently awarded with Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.

Radhakishan Damani

Damani is the owner of Avenue Supermarkets that operates 271 D-Mart shops across India.

He has a net worth of $20 billion. He ranks fifth in India and 81st in the world in terms of riches.

Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining output company.

The steel magnate, based in the United Kingdom, has a net worth of $17.9 billion and is ranked 89 in the world.

Savitri Jindal

Savitri is the woman behind the OP Jindal Group, a steel and power conglomerate. She has a net worth of $17.7 billion and is ranked 91 in the world.

Savitri is the only woman who made it in the top 10 richest Indians.

Kumar Birla

Chairman of the sprawling conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, Kumar ranks 109 in the world and has a net worth of $16.5 billion.

Birla stepped down as chairman of debt-strapped, loss-making telecom firm Vodafone Idea last year and reportedly offered to give up his stake to the government.

His group's retail arm recently bought Reebok's India operations.

Dilip Shanghvi

Shanghvi is the man behind Sun Pharmaceuticals. It is one of the largest pharma companies in the world.

He has a net worth of $15.6 billion.

He ranks 9th among Indian billionaires and 115th in the world.

Uday Kotak

Uday is the mastermind behind Kotak Mahindra Bank in India. Forbes called him "India's richest self-made banker" in their report.

He is ranked 129 in the world and has a net worth of $14.3 billion.