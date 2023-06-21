Mastercard launches global plan to recycle credit cards

World+Biz

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:11 am

Related News

Mastercard launches global plan to recycle credit cards

Reuters
21 June, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:11 am
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Payments company Mastercard MA.N on Wednesday (21 June) launched a global project to recycle credit and debit cards as part of a plan to save the billions of cards in circulation across the industry from landfill.

Initially partnering with British lender HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L in eight branches in Britain, Mastercard said banks across the world, some of which have launched local initiatives, would be able to join the programme and help build economies of scale.

"We are inviting all card issuers around the world to partner with us, no matter what region they are in, and offer card recycling to their customers," said Ajay Bhalla, president of cyber and intelligence at Mastercard Inc.

Under the plan, Mastercard will provide shredding machines to HSBC, each of which is capable of holding 10,000 cards, equivalent to 50kg (110 pounds) of plastic. Once full, it will be transferred to a plastic recycling facility.

Financial details about the plan were not disclosed. The pilot project, which will run for an initial six months, will allow customers to recycle any plastic card, including those from rivals.

"This recycling pilot will provide us with some very important insight and will inform our longer-term plans," said Jose Carvalho, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC UK.

Currently, Mastercard said it has around 3.1 billion cards in circulation. Each year, it estimates around 600 million cards are produced by the industry, each with a life span of around five years.

The Nilson Report, which analyses the industry, put total cards in circulation at nearly 26 billion in 2022, and forecast that could rise to 28.4 billion by 2027.

Soaring plastic use has created one of the world's biggest environmental challenges, with plastic waste buried in landfills or polluting rivers and oceans. The manufacturing process for plastic is also a major source of planet-warming greenhouse gas.

Top News

mastercard / recycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

2h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

48m | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

2h | TBS Stories
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline