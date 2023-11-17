Massive downtown Mexico City fire blackens skyline

Smoke from a fire rises out of a shoe warehouse near the zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico November 16, 2023. REUTERS

A large fire in the center of Mexico City sent a giant black plume of smoke into the sky on Thursday afternoon, prompting authorities to initiate evacuations in the immediate vicinity as firefighters battled to get the blaze under control.

Flames were visible from several kilometers away hours after the pillar of smoke began rising.

Local media reported that the fire started in a warehouse near the city's historic center, in the Tepito district.

Mexico City civil protection authorities said on social media platform X that there were no immediate reports of casualties, and that hundreds of people had been evacuated.