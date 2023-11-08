Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: UN expert

World+Biz

AFP
08 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

Massive destruction of Gaza housing a war crime: UN expert

AFP
08 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:49 pm
Palestinians queue to receive a portion of food at a make-shift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Photo AFP
Palestinians queue to receive a portion of food at a make-shift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Photo AFP

The widespread and systematic bombardment of housing and civilian infrastructure in Gaza amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity, an independent United Nations expert said Wednesday.

A month of Israeli attacks on targets within the Gaza Strip have destroyed or damaged 45 percent of all housing units in the Palestinian territory, Balakrishnan Rajagopal said, warning the destruction comes at a "tremendous cost to human life".

The UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing stressed that systematic or widespread bombardment of housing, civilian objects and infrastructure are strictly prohibited under international law.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city -- such as Gaza City -- uninhabitable for civilians is a war crime," he said.

When such acts are "directed against a civilian population, they also amount to crimes against humanity", he said.

Israel launched its massive bombardment campaign in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants staged an unprecedented attack on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and taking more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, Israel's bombardment has killed more than 10,500 people, most of them women and children.

Nearly 2,500 others, more than half of them children, have been reported missing and are most likely trapped under the rubble.

Rajagopal, an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but who does not speak on behalf of the United Nations, had previously coined the term "domicide" to refer to the systematic and widespread attacks on civilian housing and infrastructure that cause death and suffering.

Domicide, he said, "is now being committed in Gaza".

Around 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza amid the destruction and Israeli calls to evacuate the entire north of the territory, according to UN figures.

Rajagopal said the Israeli evacuation order, issued despite a lack of adequate shelter and aid for those fleeing and while cutting off water, food, fuel and medicine and repeatedly attacking evacuation routes and "safe zones", was "a cruel and blatant violation of international humanitarian law".

He said international humanitarian law is based on the distinction between civilian and military objects.

The expert stressed that civilian housing in Israel was also not a military object, warning that Hamas's continuing indiscriminate launching of rockets from Gaza and elsewhere is also "a war crime".

Hamas-Israel war / Middle East

Hamas / Gaza / Israel / war / Crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

6h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

7h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

11h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

1h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

5h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

6h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

9h | TBS Career