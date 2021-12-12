Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial Covid restrictions

World+Biz

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:19 am

Related News

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial Covid restrictions

The crowd was addressed by Herbert Kickl, leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, who attacked the government's response to the pandemic. He said the public had not realised they were being "kicked in the arse" by the government, and said the protests would continue

Reuters
12 December, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 09:19 am
Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they march to protest against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions and the vaccine mandate in Vienna, Austria, December 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they march to protest against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions and the vaccine mandate in Vienna, Austria, December 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated.

Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest, which attracted an estimated 44,000 people, and followed a similar demonstration in the Austrian capital last week.

Police said three people were arrested for offences including the use of fireworks and disregarding the requirement to wear masks. Journalists covering the event, which began in Heldenplatz square, were attacked with snow balls and ice, and one reporter was the victim of an attempted assault, police said.

The crowd was addressed by Herbert Kickl, leader of the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, who attacked the government's response to the pandemic. He said the public had not realised they were being "kicked in the arse" by the government, and said the protests would continue.

Separately, around 2,500 protested against the restrictions in Klagenfurt, while 150 people demonstrated in Linz.

Faced with surging daily infections, Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown and said it would make vaccinations mandatory from February.

Banners saying "No to compulsory vaccination" and "Hands off our children" were carried by protesters in Vienna, who chanted "We are the people," and "resistance".

Austria, which has a population of 8.9 million people, has reported 1.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

Top News

Europe Coronavirus / Europe Covid / Vienna

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

3h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

4h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

18h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

21h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

21h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 