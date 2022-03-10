Mass exodus from Kyiv has seen half its population flee, mayor says

10 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
10 March, 2022, 08:05 pm

Local residents look for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near , Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Local residents look for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital, in Irpin, near , Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukraine capital Kyiv's mayor says nearly two million people have fled the city in the two weeks since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February.

"From our information, one in two Kyiv residents has left the city," Vitali Klitschko said in televised remarks. "A little less than two million people have currently left."

The greater Kyiv area had a population of about 3.5 million people last year, according to citypopulation.de, a website that tracks population statistics across the world, reports Al Jazeer.

