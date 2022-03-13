Mariupol officials say nearly 2,200 have been killed by Russian offensive

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:13 pm

Mariupol officials say nearly 2,200 have been killed by Russian offensive

"The situation in Mariupol continues to be very difficult. The city has no electricity, water, heat, almost no mobile communication, is running out of food and water," officials said

A satellite image shows a multispectral view of fires in an industrial area, in the western section of Mariupol, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A satellite image shows a multispectral view of fires in an industrial area, in the western section of Mariupol, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's besieged city Mariupol officials said that the city has suffered 22 bombing attacks in the last 24 hours as a long-awaited humanitarian convoy remains some distance from Mariupol.

"To date, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia," the city council said. That is a sharp increase on the figure of nearly 1,600 last announced, reports CNN.

"The situation in Mariupol continues to be very difficult. The city has no electricity, water, heat, almost no mobile communication, is running out of food and water," officials said.

The council accused Russian forces and the separatist militia supporting them of "deliberately firing on residential neighborhoods." It said part of Mariupol State University had been shelled Sunday.

