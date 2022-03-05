Mariupol deputy mayor says Russia continues attacks despite ceasefire

Fire is seen in Mariupol after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, 3 March, 2022, in this image obtained from social media by REUTERS.

Russian forces are allegedly continuing bombing in Ukraine's Mariupol city defying the ongoing ceasefire to evacuate civilians.

"The Russians are continuing to bomb us and use artillery. It is crazy," Mariupol deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov told the BBC.

"There is no ceasefire in Mariupol and there is no ceasefire all along the route. Our civilians are ready to escape but they cannot escape under shelling."

Moreover, Mariupol city council said, "A ceasefire agreed between Russia and Ukraine to allow civilians to leave the city of Mariupol is not being fully observed."

In a message posted on Telegram, the council said that fighting was taking place in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is where the humanitarian corridor ends.

Ukrainian officials are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the temporary ceasefire along the entire evacuation route, the message said.