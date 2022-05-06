Mariupol authorities say car hit during Azovstal evacuation attempt, one fighter killed

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 07:07 pm

People walk past the turret of a tank, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
People walk past the turret of a tank, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Local authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol accused Russian forces on Friday of opening fire on a car on its way to evacuate civilians from a vast steel works, killing a fighter and violating a ceasefire agreement.

Russia did not immediately comment on the city council's statement. Moscow has denied targeting civilians and had offered a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with Ukrainian fighters.

"During the ceasefire on the territory of the Azovstal plant a car was hit by Russians using an anti-tank guided weapon. This car was moving towards civilians in order to evacuate them from the plant," Mariupol city council said in an online post.

"As a result of the shelling, 1 fighter was killed and 6 were wounded. The enemy continues to violate all agreements and fails to adhere to security guarantees for the evacuation of civilians."

Reuters could not verify the city council's statement.

Russian forces have occupied Mariupol, leaving the city's last defenders - and scores of civilians - holed up in the Azovstal plant.

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have helped evacuate some of the civilians and

Ukraine said a new attempt was under way to evacuate the civilians. 

Mariupol / Mariupol evacuation / Mariupol seige / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis

