Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to Delhi hospital, actor rushes home from Kerala

World+Biz

The Indian Express
17 September, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 06:17 pm

Related News

Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to Delhi hospital, actor rushes home from Kerala

Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for his next venture in Kerala. After his father's health crisis, the actor rushed to Delhi to be with him

The Indian Express
17 September, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 06:17 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee, 83, has been hospitalised in a Delhi hospital after he experienced a health emergency. Manoj, who was busy shooting for his next venture in Kerala, has rushed to Delhi to see his ailing father.

A source close to him told indianexpress.com, "Manoj's father's condition is quite critical. After learning about his father's health, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala."

Manoj is quite close to his father, and has shared on several occasion about his love for the food that his father cooks.

Manoj was Born in Belwa, a small village near the city Bettiah in West Champaran district in Bihar. However, he shifted to Delhi to join the National School of Drama, and then moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream to be an actor. The 52-year-old actor is currently basking in the success of his numerous OTT releases.

South Asia

India / Manoj Bajpayee

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

2d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents