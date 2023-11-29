Manipur's oldest armed group UNLF agrees to renounce violence, signs peace pact

Informal talks had started last year, long before the ongoing ethnic strife in the state broke out on May 3, sources said. Photo The Indian Express/X@AmitShah

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an Imphal valley-based insurgent group, Wednesday signed a peace agreement in New Delhi.

Calling it a "historic milestone", Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X: "Modi govt's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the UNLF signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi. UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress."

Days earlier, sources close to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the state government was on the verge of arriving at a peace settlement with the group. At a Constitution Day event in Imphal on Sunday, Singh too had said peace talks were at an advanced stage.

Informal talks had started last year, long before the ongoing ethnic strife in the state broke out on May 3, sources said. The breakthrough is significant because until now, no valley-based Meitei insurgent group had ever come to an agreement with the Centre or even participated in peace talks.

The peace agreement took place days after the UNLF along with several other extremist organisations was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The decision was taken after the Centre felt these organisations are indulging in attacks on and killing of security forces, police and civilians in Manipur, as well as activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

What is UNLF?

Founded on November 24, 1964 under Areambam Samrendra Singh, the UNLF is the oldest Meitei insurgent group in the north-eastern state of Manipur.

In the 70s and the 80s, the group concentrated mainly on mobilisation and recruitment. In 1990, it decided to launch an armed struggle for the 'liberation' of Manipur from India. In the same year, it formed an armed wing called Manipur People's Army (MPA).