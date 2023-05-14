Mamata Banerjee, among others, salutes Karnataka people over Congress win

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

Mamata Banerjee, among others, salutes Karnataka people over Congress win

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 03:11 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dubbed the updated final NRC as a “fiasco” / Hindustan Times
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dubbed the updated final NRC as a “fiasco” / Hindustan Times

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress party chief Mamata Banerjee, among other opposition leaders, congratulated the people of Karnataka saying brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics has been vanquished, reports The Wire.

"My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!!," she tweeted on Saturday (13 May).

She dubbed the win a lesson for tomorrow saying, "When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity."

Other opposition parties with varying relationships with Congress have responded to BJP's loss in Karnataka in various ways. Some explicitly and some in creative posts.

"This verdict also shows that the people have rejected the virulent communal propaganda conducted during the election campaign led by PM Modi himself," The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a statement.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam head and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin tweeted, "Congrats @INCIndia  on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother  @RahulGandhi  as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the #KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP's vindictive politics."

Congress's Bihar ally, Rashtriya Janata Dal, used a clever wordplay in Hindi to highlight their victory, stating that "Bajrang Bali" had won 130 and "Bajrang Dal" got 66, a direct reference to PM Narendra Modi's statement that Congress's plan to ban Bajrang Dal was an insult to the Hindu deity Hanuman.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was gracious in congratulating the Congress and sought to put AAP's underwhelming performance in the Karnataka election in perspective during a press briefing in New Delhi.

India's main opposition Congress party registered an emphatic win in elections in the southern state of Karnataka on Saturday (13 May), defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a big boost to its prospects ahead of national elections due next year.

The election is the first of five crucial state polls this year that are seen as setting the tone for parliamentary elections due in April and May 2024.

Top News

Mamata Banerjee / Congress Party / Karnataka Elections

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

5h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

5h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman