Malpass defends World Bank's record on climate change, says US supportive

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 09:15 pm

Malpass pushed back against a weekend report in the Financial Times which said the World Bank leadership was under fire from the Biden administration to step up its climate change efforts, saying the article relied on outdated information

FILE PHOTO: World Bank President David Malpass attends the &quot;1+6&quot; Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday defended the bank's work on climate change and said US Treasury officials had been "overwhelmingly supportive" of the bank and its staff in public and private in recent months.

Malpass pushed back against a weekend report in the Financial Times which said the World Bank leadership was under fire from the Biden administration to step up its climate change efforts, saying the article relied on outdated information.

"It's based on a letter sent to the World Bank by a US Treasury assistant secretary, but it was sent in March, so it's really old news. And since then, Treasury officials have been overwhelmingly supportive of the World Bank and bank staff, both in public and in private," he told reporters.

