Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 05:30 pm

Motorists queue to fill natural gas at a Petronas station with its landmark Petronas Twin Towers headquarters in the background, in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2012. REUTERS (Photo: Collected)
Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region.

Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

"This is one of the many efforts to position and establish Malaysia as a leading CCS solutions hub in the region," said Adif Zulkifli, Petronas' Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream.

Petronas said the scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonisation service to Shell's local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers.

Petronas last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc, and another with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering and Construction Co Limited to explore opportunities in CCS technologies.

