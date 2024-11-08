Malaysia's ex-PM ordered to pay $300,000 to politician over defamatory remarks

World+Biz

Reuters
08 November, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:47 pm

Related News

Malaysia's ex-PM ordered to pay $300,000 to politician over defamatory remarks

Muhyiddin Yassin is also charged with sedition for allegedly insulting a former king and is accused of corruption and money laundering in separate cases

Reuters
08 November, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:47 pm
Malaysian opposition leader and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin waves he leaves the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Gua Musang, Malaysia on August 27, 2024. File Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysian opposition leader and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin waves he leaves the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Gua Musang, Malaysia on August 27, 2024. File Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

A Malaysian court on Friday ordered former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to pay more than $300,000 to another politician in a defamation case, adding to the opposition leader's legal troubles.

Muhyiddin, who was premier for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, is also charged with sedition for allegedly insulting a former king and is accused of corruption and money laundering in separate cases. He denies wrongdoing.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered Muhyiddin to pay 1.35 million ringgit ($308,078) in damages for defamatory remarks against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in a series of Facebook posts in March 2023, news agency Bernama reported.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court also ordered Muhyiddin to retract the statements and issued an injunction preventing him from repeating the claims.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin said he would appeal and would remove the postings from his social media accounts in compliance with the court order.

Lim on Friday said he was grateful for the ruling as the claims against him were false and baseless, local media reported.

Muhyiddin had said that when Lim was minister from 2018 to 2020 he had revoked a tax exemption for a charitable organisation. Lim sued Muhyiddin for what he said amounted to an accusation that he had abused his position.

($1 = 4.3820 ringgit)

Top News / South Asia

Malaysia / Muhyiddin Yassin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

33m | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

18m | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

3h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

4h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

2h | Videos