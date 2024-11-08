Malaysia's ex-PM ordered to pay $300,000 to politician over defamatory remarks

Malaysian opposition leader and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin waves he leaves the Gua Musang Sessions Court in Gua Musang, Malaysia on August 27, 2024. File Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

A Malaysian court on Friday ordered former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to pay more than $300,000 to another politician in a defamation case, adding to the opposition leader's legal troubles.

Muhyiddin, who was premier for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, is also charged with sedition for allegedly insulting a former king and is accused of corruption and money laundering in separate cases. He denies wrongdoing.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered Muhyiddin to pay 1.35 million ringgit ($308,078) in damages for defamatory remarks against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in a series of Facebook posts in March 2023, news agency Bernama reported.

The court also ordered Muhyiddin to retract the statements and issued an injunction preventing him from repeating the claims.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Muhyiddin said he would appeal and would remove the postings from his social media accounts in compliance with the court order.

Lim on Friday said he was grateful for the ruling as the claims against him were false and baseless, local media reported.

Muhyiddin had said that when Lim was minister from 2018 to 2020 he had revoked a tax exemption for a charitable organisation. Lim sued Muhyiddin for what he said amounted to an accusation that he had abused his position.

($1 = 4.3820 ringgit)