Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second time in weeks

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
08 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:49 am

Related News

Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second time in weeks

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery

BSS/AFP
08 January, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:49 am
Malaysian ex-leader Mahathir in hospital, second time in weeks

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to hospital Friday, the medical facility said, weeks after he was discharged following a check-up.

The National Heart Institute said the 96-year-old was admitted for an "elective medical procedure" but did provide further details.

The former premier was given a full medical check-up with several investigations at the same specialist heart hospital in mid-December, with doctors discharging him a week later.

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92 as the head of a reformist coalition.

But that administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

Top News

Mahathir / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

3h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

18h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

20h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

1d | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

1d | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals