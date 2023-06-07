Malaysia wins appeal against partial award in $15 billion claim by sultan heirs

World+Biz

Reuters
07 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 12:08 pm

Related News

Malaysia wins appeal against partial award in $15 billion claim by sultan heirs

Reuters
07 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 12:08 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian flag flies outside Prime Minister&#039;s office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia 24 September, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
FILE PHOTO: A Malaysian flag flies outside Prime Minister's office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia 24 September, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A Paris court has upheld the Malaysian government's challenge against enforcing a partial award to the heirs of a former sultan who won $15 billion in an arbitration over a colonial-era land deal, Malaysia said late on Tuesday (6 June).

The win for Malaysia implies the final award will be annulled and the descendants' efforts to seize Malaysian assets will end, the government said.

"This decision, which is final and binding, is a decisive victory for Malaysia in its ongoing pursuit of legal remedies, which Malaysia is confident will result in comprehensive defeat for the claimants and their funders," said Law Minister Azalina Othman Said.

The claimants said they would consider their options before the French Supreme Court.

The Filipino heirs of the last Sultan of Sulu won a $14.9-billion award in a French arbitration court last year in a long-running dispute over the deal after a partial award was first issued in May 2020.

The Paris Court of Appeal found the case arbitrator had wrongly upheld his jurisdiction, Malaysia said on Tuesday.

Malaysia, which did not participate in the arbitration, maintains the process is illegal and has vowed to use all legal measures to prevent seizure. It obtained a stay on the award in France but the ruling remains enforceable overseas under a United Nations treaty on arbitration.

The dispute stems from an 1878 deal signed between European colonists and the Sultan of Sulu for the use of his territory, which spanned islands in the southern Philippines and parts of present-day Malaysia on Borneo island.

Independent Malaysia paid a token sum annually to the sultan's heirs to honour the agreement but stopped in 2013 after supporters of the former sultanate launched a bloody incursion to reclaim land from Malaysia. The heirs say they were not involved in the incursion and sought arbitration over the suspension of payments.

In recent months, Malaysia has stepped up efforts to protect itself from the arbitration award, including filing police complaints against one of the claimants' lawyers.

The Filipino claimants and their lawyers have requested protection from their respective foreign ministries over concerns that there could be further actions against them, they said.

Malaysia / colonial-era / land deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

3h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

43m | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

13m | Panorama
TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

17h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

19h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

19h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage