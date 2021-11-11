Malaysia to reopen to international visitors by 1 January - govt council

World+Biz

Reuters
11 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 02:41 pm

Related News

Malaysia to reopen to international visitors by 1 January - govt council

More than three-quarters of Malaysia's 32 million population are vaccinated, government statistics show

Reuters
11 November, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 02:41 pm
Tourists visit the Sky Bridge as it reopens to domestic tourists amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Langkawi, Malaysia, September 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tourists visit the Sky Bridge as it reopens to domestic tourists amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Langkawi, Malaysia, September 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Malaysia will reopen its borders to international visitors by 1 January at the latest, a government advisory council said on Thursday, as the country seeks to revive its ailing tourism sector.

The Southeast Asian country has gradually reopened its economy in recent weeks as coronavirus infection rates have slowed amid a ramped-up vaccination programme.

More than three-quarters of Malaysia's 32 million population are vaccinated, government statistics show.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who chairs a council tasked with spearheading Malaysia's economic recovery programme, told reporters the tourism industry was recovering too slowly without foreigners and noted that operators needed time to resume businesses.

Muhyiddin, however, said infection control measures such as Covid-19 tests will remain in place, with authorities to determine entry based on the Covid-19 situation in originating countries, and other factors.

He did not state when a firm date for reopening will be announced, but said the decision was still being detailed by health and security agencies.

Malaysia this week announced it would launch a vaccinated travel lane with neighbouring Singapore on Nov. 29, allowing quarantine-free travel for inoculated people between both countries.

It has also agreed with Indonesia to introduce a similar travel corridor on a gradual basis.

Top News

Malaysia / International / Visitors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

17h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

17h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

17h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills