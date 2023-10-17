Malaysia pulls out of Frankfurt Book Fair citing organisers' pro-Israel stance

World+Biz

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:19 am

Related News

Malaysia pulls out of Frankfurt Book Fair citing organisers' pro-Israel stance

The move by Malaysia to pull out of what is considered the world's largest trade fair for books came after literary association Litprom said it would postpone an award ceremony for a novel by a Palestinian author at the event following the recent attack by Hamas in Israel

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:19 am
Visitors are seen at the world&#039;s largest book fair in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Visitors are seen at the world's largest book fair in Frankfurt, Germany, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Malaysia's education ministry has withdrawn from participating in this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, accusing the organisers of taking a pro-Israel stance, amid growing global divisions over the ongoing conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces.

The move by Malaysia to pull out of what is considered the world's largest trade fair for books came after literary association Litprom said it would postpone an award ceremony for a novel by a Palestinian author at the event following the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel.

The fair's organiser also said on Facebook it would be making Jewish and Israeli voices "especially visible" at this year's edition.

"The ministry will not compromise with Israel's violence in Palestine, which clearly violates international laws and human rights," Malaysia's education ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"The decision (to withdraw) is in line with the government's stand to be in solidarity and offer full support for Palestine."

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long supported the Palestinian cause, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying this week that he did not agree with Western pressure to condemn Hamas.

Anwar on Tuesday called for an immediate end to bombardment in Gaza and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor, following a phone conversation with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Malaysia / Israel / Germany / Hamas / Gaza / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World