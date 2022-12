Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greets his supporters as he leaves his news conference in Sungai Long, Selangor, Malaysia November 24, 2022. Office of Anwar Ibrahim/Afiq Hambali/Handout via REUTERS

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that he would also serve as the country's finance minister.

Anwar, who became premier last week, named Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof as co-deputy prime ministers.