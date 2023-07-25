Malaysia LGBT community angry at Matty Healy's 'white saviour stunt'

British pop singer Matty Healy's protest stunt during a concert in Malaysia ignited strong reactions from LGBT activists and allies within the country, reports BBC.

The 1975 singer's explicit tirade against the Malaysian government and his public display of affection with a male bandmate have been deemed by many as an instance of "performative activism" that could exacerbate the challenges faced by the LGBT community.

Malaysia continues to criminalise homosexuality, imposing severe penalties of up to 20 years in prison for those found guilty. The country is heavily influenced by conservative Islam, which maintains a dominant position in politics and culture, leading to strict regulations on sexuality, alcohol, and perceived threats to traditional values and "public decency" standards.

A source close to the band stated that Healy's intention was to support the LGBT community through his actions. However, despite the good intentions, local observers assert that his actions have further complicated the delicate political landscape for LGBT individuals in Malaysia.

Dhia Rezki, an activist associated with the Kuala Lumpur-based support group JEKAKA, said, "Unfortunately, local activists are now having to deal with the fall-out and the potential policies and restrictions that might come from it."

What did Healy do?

During a music festival in Kuala Lumpur last Friday, indie-pop band The 1975's Healy, who has a history of derogatory comments about women and minorities, launched into a tirade against Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws and kissed his bandmate in protest.

Throughout the performance, the 34-year-old singer, visibly under the influence of alcohol, destroyed a drone belonging to concert organisers and reportedly spitted on fans.

"I don't see the [expletive] point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with," Healy said.

"I'll take your money, you can ban me, but I've done this before and it doesn't feel good," he said. He then grabbed his bandmate's face and kissed him.

The band's set was shut down soon after. "Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later," he yelled to the audience.

The authorities decided to shut down the entire Good Vibes festival, which still had two days remaining, and also cancelled performances by other international acts such as The Kid Laroi, The Strokes, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Following the incident, Healy and his band departed a few hours later. They subsequently cancelled the rest of their Asia tour, which was supposed to include performances in devoutly Muslim countries like Indonesia and Taiwan.

What's the response?

During his rant at the Kuala Lumpur concert, Healy made comments like, "I'm sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool," prompting scattered cheers from the audience. However, videos from that night also revealed a different side, showing moments of silence and growing unease among the fans. TikTok videos captured expressions of disappointment on people's faces, and local viewers grimaced as they watched.

In one TikTok video that went viral with millions of views, a girl wearing a pink headscarf and glittery eye makeup can be heard muttering, "Just sing the damn song." She expressed her frustration, saying, "I mean you come here and then insult our country..." Her sentiments were shared by many Malaysians online, and the video's caption, "Iykyk" (If You Know, You Know), reflected the broader sentiment across Malaysian social media during that weekend.

In one TikTok video that garnered over 2 million views since Saturday, a user remarked, "I'm seeing a lot of like 'Oh Matt Healy stood up for the rights of the Malaysian queer community' - No, Matt Healy, you're an idiot. Do you have any idea of repercussions… do you have any idea how hard it is for queer people to just exist now?"

The incident also sparked a discussion about a perceived white saviour complex, with some Malaysians criticising the condescending Western attitude towards Asia.

"It is very reminiscent of the whole white saviour complex, this narrative again and again of how 'uncivilised or un-progressive' the people in the East are and how the white person has to come into a country to save or better the people," said Dee May Tan, an arts creative in Kuala Lumpur.

"The way he went about it was just purely culturally insensitive. Like it's very self-righteous, entitled, ignorant and doesn't gel with what he's trying to promote."

LGBT community fears reprisals

According to artist Jerome Kugan, who recently organised an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur promoting the works of local LGBT artists, Healy's intentions were commendable, but his approach was misguided.

"I understand and commend him for wanting to express his opinions about the regressive laws against LGBTQ+ folks in Malaysia and other parts of the world," he said. "But I think he could've chosen a more conducive platform to do it."

Malaysian activist Dhia Rezki also recognised the genuineness of Healy's protest message but expressed concerns that his high-profile stunt could inadvertently reinforce LGBT repression.

Conservative groups have described the incident as a violation of "family values" and could use it as evidence of the LGBT community "taking things too far, crossing the line", he said.

"They'll use it to target anything done by LGBT people, be it holding hands, kissing or even posting about relationships online."

Studies and advocacy efforts by local groups, such as the Pelangi Campaign, have highlighted the challenges faced by the LGBT community in Malaysia. The country ranks as the second-worst place for transgender individuals globally, and almost half of those who identify as LGBT have encountered harassment and threats.

While there are more open-minded views in cities like Kuala Lumpur, discrimination remains prevalent in other parts of the country.