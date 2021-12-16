Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

World+Biz

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 01:39 pm

Related News

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

Malaysia reported its first case of the Omicron variant earlier this month in a traveller from South Africa

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 01:39 pm
People wearing protective masks cross a street outside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People wearing protective masks cross a street outside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Malaysia on Thursday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the variant, believed by experts to be the most transmissible yet, with results expected by Friday.

The second case was an 8-year-old travelling with family from Nigeria, where the family resided, via Qatar, Khairy told reporters.

All close contacts, including 35 passengers on the same flight, have tested negative for the coronavirus so far.

Malaysia reported its first case of the Omicron variant earlier this month in a traveller from South Africa.

To curb Omicron risks, mass New Year gatherings will be banned and those attending private New Year and Christmas celebrations must undergo Covid-19 self-tests, Khairy said.

Malaysians over 60, and all adult recipients of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, are required to get a booster dose by February to keep their status as "fully vaccinated", Khairy said. Singapore is considering a similar policy.

This week, researchers in Hong Kong urged people to get a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, after a study showed insufficient antibodies were generated by those of Sinovac and BioNTech to fend off Omicron.

Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of foreign travellers from eight countries in southern Africa and designated nine countries as "high-risk", including Britain, the United States, Australia and India.

All arrivals from these countries must undergo mandatory quarantine and be fitted with digital tracking devices, regardless of their vaccination status.

Those from Britain will also be required to conduct daily self-tests during quarantine, Khairy said.

Top News

Malaysia / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

15h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

3h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

21h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak