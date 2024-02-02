Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib

World+Biz

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 04:06 pm

Related News

Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib

The reduction in Najib's sentence comes amid accusations that the Anwar administration is backsliding on reforms.

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 04:06 pm
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak escorted by prison officers as the jailed politician left the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak escorted by prison officers as the jailed politician left the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia halved the jail sentence on Friday of former premier Najib Razak, who was convicted of graft and money laundering related to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a move expected to raise further questions about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's commitment to fighting graft.

Anwar campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, but joined hands with Najib's graft-tainted party, the United National Malays Organisation (UMNO), to form a government in November 2022, after an election that ended in a hung parliament.

The reduction in Najib's sentence comes amid accusations that the Anwar administration is backsliding on reforms, after a string of graft cases linked to Najib and other UMNO leaders were dropped last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Najib, who began serving a 12-year jail term in August 2022, will be released in 2028 and fines imposed on him reduced to 50 million ringgit ($10.59 million) from 210 million ringgit, according to a statement from the secretariat of Malaysia's Pardons Board on Friday.

The board, chaired by Malaysia's king, did not give a reason for halving Najib's sentence. It said if Najib failed to pay the fine given, an additional year would be imposed on his jail term.

The prime minister's office and representatives for Najib did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Najib was convicted for graft linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which U.S. and Malaysian investigators estimate $4.5 billion was stolen and more than $1 billion channelled to accounts linked to the former premier.

He applied for a royal pardon shortly after his conviction was upheld by Malaysia's highest court, making him the first premier in the country's history to be jailed.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying he was misled by fugitive financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials over the source of the funds and that he believed they were donations from the Saudi royal family.

He remains on trial in several other cases linked to corruption at 1MDB.

Malaysia's king plays a largely ceremonial role but can pardon convicted people among discretionary powers granted by the federal constitution. The pardons board, which advises the king, includes the attorney-general and government officials.

Najib's application was among five other pardon bids reviewed on Monday by the board, chaired by Malaysia's former king Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, its statement said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah ended his five-year reign under Malaysia's rotating system of monarchy on Tuesday, and was succeeded by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from the southern state of Johor.

News of the pardons board meeting earlier this week had sparked a wave of media speculation, with one prominent Malay-language newspaper forced to withdraw a report citing sources saying that Najib had been granted a full pardon.

($1=4.7220 ringgit)

Top News

Malaysian ex-PM Najib / Malaysia politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

2h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

6h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

5h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

19h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

20h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

18h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

22h | Videos