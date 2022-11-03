Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UN report

World+Biz

Reuters
03 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Major glaciers, including Dolomites and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 - UN report

Reuters
03 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 10:34 pm
Visitors near Glacier Point wait for the sun to rise in Yosemite National Park, California, U.S. July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes
Visitors near Glacier Point wait for the sun to rise in Yosemite National Park, California, U.S. July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tracy Barbutes

Some of the world's most famous glaciers, including in the Dolomites in Italy, the Yosemite and Yellowstone parks in the United States and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania are set to disappear by 2050 due to global warming, whatever the temperature rise scenario, according to a UNESCO report.

The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO monitors some 18,600 glaciers across 50 of its World Heritage sites and said that glaciers in one third of World Heritage sites will disappear by 2050 regardless of the applied climate scenario

While the rest can be saved by keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) relative to pre-industrial levels, in a business-as-usual emissions scenario, about 50% of these World Heritage glaciers could almost entirely disappear by 2100.

"This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our CO2 emissions levels can save glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them," Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's Director-General, said in a statement.

She added that the UN's COP27 cimate conference will have a crucial role to help find solutions to this issue.

World Heritage glaciers as defined by UNESCO represent about 10 percent of the world's glacier areas and include some of the world's best-known glaciers, whose loss is highly visible as they are focal points for global tourism.

The report's lead author Tales Carvalho told Reuters that World Heritage glaciers lose on average some 58 billion tons of ice every year – equivalent to the total annual volume of water used in France and Spain together – and contribute to almost 5% of global observed sea-level rise. 

UNESCO recommends that given the inevitable further shrinking of many of these glaciers in the near future, local authorities should make glaciers a focus of policy, by improving monitoring and research and by implementing disaster risk reduction measures.

"As glacier lakes fill up, they can burst and can cause catastrophic floods downstream," Carvalho said.

Glaciers / Global warming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

13h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

13h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

14h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

14h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

1d | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

1d | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1d | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together