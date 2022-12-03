Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's West Java

World+Biz

Reuters
03 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 05:30 pm

Related News

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's West Java

Reuters
03 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), sending people running out of buildings, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in capital Jakarta, over 280 km (175 miles)from the epicentre.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and authorities said they were making checks, especially in Garut, the town closest to the epicentre.

Some residents of West Java cities said on social media they felt the quake strongly. A Reuters witness in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, said guests of a hotel ran out of the building but had since returned inside.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of BMKG, said there were no aftershocks recorded so far, but warned people to be on alert.

"It is best to remain cautious for now," she told local news channel KompasTV.

Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java's Cianjur, killing more than 300.

Earthquake / Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

7h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Argentina's potential road to World Cup 2022 final

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

'Tough to get away now with accounting irregularities'

2h | Videos
Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

20h | Videos
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 