Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

Photo: Newsweek
Photo: Newsweek

An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Papua province on Monday (3 July), the national geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 33km (20.51 miles) on land.

The quake was strongly felt in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, the local police spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said, adding there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.

Indonesia / Earthquake

