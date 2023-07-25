Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

World+Biz

Reuters
25 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 09:14 am

Related News

Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

Reuters
25 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 09:14 am
Photo: Newsweek
Photo: Newsweek

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara island on Tuesday, the geophysics agency said, adding there was no potential for tsunami.

The agency said the epicentre of the quake was out at sea at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) in the eastern Indonesian region, close to Timor Leste.

The quake was felt weakly on land in some areas on East Nusa Tenggara but there were no immediate reports of damage, the agency said.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.

Top News

Earthquake / Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

23h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

23h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

15h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

14h | TBS World
Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

17h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

17h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up