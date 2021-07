The temblor, which was also felt in the capital region, also registered at magnitude 6.3 at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Photo: Collected

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck 27 km (17 miles) east of Rasht in Tajikistan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km and was also about 153 km south east of Khujand, Tajikistan, according to the EMSC.