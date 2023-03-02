Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Oaxaca, Mexico
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the Oaxaca region of Mexico on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
