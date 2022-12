A rescuer assists a search dog as they try to reach survivors at a collapsed four-storey building following an earthquake in Porac town,, Pampanga province, Philippines, April 23, 2019/ Reuters

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines early Saturday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles), the EMSC said.

EMSC had initially pegged the earthquake at 6.1 magnitude.