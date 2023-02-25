Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
