Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region

Reuters
25 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 06:46 pm

File Photo: People wait as emergency workers search through rubble for the bodies of a mother and child, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, February 21 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
File Photo: People wait as emergency workers search through rubble for the bodies of a mother and child, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, February 21 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Earthquake

