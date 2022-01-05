Macron's 'piss off' comments trigger new Covid law debate suspension-media

World+Biz

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 03:03 pm

Related News

Macron's 'piss off' comments trigger new Covid law debate suspension-media

The legislation has faced fierce resistance from anti-vaccination campaigners, as well as far-right and far-left groups

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 03:03 pm
France&#039;s President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference at the European Council Building at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a news conference at the European Council Building at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 17, 2021. Photo :Reuters

France's lower house of parliament has again suspended debates over a bill to make it mandatory for people to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to go to a restaurant or cinema or take the train, French media report on Wednesday.

Members of the opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's majority party in Parliament asked for a suspension after Macron's comments saying he wanted to "piss off" the five million French people who are not vaccinated, France Info radio reported.

Review of the new law, which would remove the option of showing a negative test result instead of having the inoculations, will resume at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, the National Assembly said on its website

The legislation has faced fierce resistance from anti-vaccination campaigners, as well as far-right and far-left groups.

Tense discussions in parliament on the new law were halted a first time Monday after midnight after a majority of deputies voted to suspend the session. Pro-government lawmakers were caught by surprise, and were not present in the chamber in sufficient numbers to block the motion.

Emanuel Macron / Covid / Law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

4h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

5h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

5h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chottogram's white tiger

Chottogram's white tiger

3h | Videos
Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh win first-ever Test against New Zealand

3h | Videos
Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

Karnaphuli shrinking due to pollution

3h | Videos
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka