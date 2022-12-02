Macron reforms in the balance as French conservatives choose leader

World+Biz

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

Macron reforms in the balance as French conservatives choose leader

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:37 pm
French Senator and member of French conservative party Les Republicains (LR) Bruno Retailleau poses during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French Senator and member of French conservative party Les Republicains (LR) Bruno Retailleau poses during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France, December 1, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's conservative Les Republicains (LR) party, squeezed by President Emmanuel Macron on one side and the far-right on the other, elects a new leader this weekend in a ballot that will matter for Macron's chances of pushing through his reforms.

Both the frontrunner Eric Ciotti and his main opponent Bruno Retailleau hail from a more right-wing branch of LR than its current leadership, and they are set to push hard to toughen bills on a broad range of issues including immigration.

After he lost his outright majority in parliament in June, in the wake of winning a second presidential mandate, Macron, whose initial neither-left-nor-right centrist platform has veered more and more to the right, is counting on LR to see parliament adopt key bills.

But with its survival at stake, LR, with its new leadership, is set to demand a high price for its support - or refuse it. While LR or its predecessors governed France for much of its post-war history, they scored a meagre 4.78% in the presidential election in April.

"There won't be an alliance, we don't have the same views," 62-year-old Retailleau told Reuters in an interview, stressing that he considered Macron a failure on law and order.

He would not, for instance, accept as it is now a planned bill that would speed up the expulsion of illegal migrants but make it easier for those who work in sectors that struggle to hire to get papers. He disagrees with the measure because he says it would lead to "mass regularisation" of illegal migrants.

Eric Ciotti, whom polls show is the favourite to win the party leadership, is also a wholehearted member of the party's right-wing camp, expressing opinions not far removed from those of the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

The 56-year-old LR veteran Ciotti, whose home-base is the right-wing Nice region, says he wants to stop what he calls a "migratory invasion."

ALLIANCE?

"We are together so that France remains France," Ciotti told a rally last month, saying that authority, identity and liberty were the pillars of his policy, with the fight against Islamism a key issue.

LR, independently of who wins, will for sure still seek to weigh on policies and use this to try and ensure the party's survival, including the 2027 presidential election.

One area where there could be agreement is Macron's much-expected pension reform, in which he is set to want to increase the full-pension retirement age from 62 to 64 or 65.

This happens to be in line with what Ciotti and Retailleau want.

"We have only accepted and voted texts which match our views, texts of national interest," Retailleau said.

In Macron's Renaissance party, where the ballot is closely watched, a spokesperson said they did not have a preference on who would win. But added: "We regret that LR is veering to the far-right."

LR has lost veteran figures to Macron's camp, including Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and former prime minister Edouard Philippe.

They may, at the end of the day, have no other option than seek common ground - unless LR decides to look even more to the right.

Nearly three quarters of LR voters consider LR cannot fly solo, an Odoxa poll for LCP showed last month. The favoured option for LR supporters would be an alliance with Macron's camp, but not far ahead of a deal with the RN.

LR's 91,000 members are called on to vote this weekend, with a second round next weekend, barring the unlikely scenario where one of the candidates would get more than 50% of the votes outright.

Macron / French President Emmanuel Macron / French conservatives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

53m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

2h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

2h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill