Macron calls Putin, then Zelensky in 'last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion'

People walk towards a monument to the Liberators of Donbass in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron called both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Sunday morning in a "last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine," the Élysée Palace said in a statement.

Macron spoke with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for 30 minutes, right after a long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the French presidency, reports CNN.

"The phone conversation with President Putin lasted 1 hour 45 minutes," the Élysée Palace said.

The calls come a day after the French President previously spoke with Zelensky.

An Élysée Palace source had previously told CNN that Paris hoped to "construct a useful roadmap for the coming days."