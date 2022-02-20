Macron calls Putin, then Zelensky in 'last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion'
French President Emmanuel Macron called both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Sunday morning in a "last-ditch effort to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine," the Élysée Palace said in a statement.
Macron spoke with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for 30 minutes, right after a long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the French presidency, reports CNN.
"The phone conversation with President Putin lasted 1 hour 45 minutes," the Élysée Palace said.
The calls come a day after the French President previously spoke with Zelensky.
An Élysée Palace source had previously told CNN that Paris hoped to "construct a useful roadmap for the coming days."