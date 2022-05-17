Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

BSS/AFP
17 May, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 12:02 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The famed Macklowe collection, subject of a bitter divorce battle between a New York property developer and his ex-wife, became the most expensive art collection ever sold at auction Monday.

Sotheby's sold its second offering of works from the collection for $246.1 million, bringing the total value of the group of paintings to $922.2 million, a spokesman told AFP.

That exceeds the $835.1 million that the Rockefeller collection sold for in 2018, then the highest total ever made by a single private collection at auction.

Among the highlights of Monday evening's sale were Mark Rothko's "Untitled," which fetched $48 million and Gerhard Richter's "Seest?ck"", which went for $30.2 million.

Andy Warhol's "Self Portrait" sold for $18.7 million while Willem de Kooning's "Untitled" went for $17.8 million.

Sotheby's won the rights to sell the Macklowe works back in September. It sold 35 of the pieces in November for $676.1 million before selling the remaining 30 on Monday.

Sotheby's had described the paintings as the "most significant collection of modern and contemporary art to ever appear on the market."

During divorce proceedings, Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda had been unable to agree on how much the vast collection was worth.

A New York judge ruled in 2018 that they should sell all 65 works and split the profits.

Macklowe art collection / Auction / Rockefeller collection / painting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

1h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

2h | Panorama
Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

2h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

3h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

14h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives