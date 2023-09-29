Lula admitted to Brasilia hospital for hip surgery

World+Biz

Reuters
29 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

Lula admitted to Brasilia hospital for hip surgery

Lula has said he has been in constant pain for more than a year, though this has not stopped him from traveling to dozens of countries since he took office in January.

Reuters
29 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 09:26 pm
Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference, in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 25, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference, in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 25, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was admitted to hospital on Friday to undergo surgery for hip arthrosis caused by wear and tear of the cartilage on the head of the femur that has caused him much pain in recent months.

Lula has said he has been in constant pain for more than a year, though this has not stopped him from traveling to dozens of countries since he took office in January.

The two-hour surgery with general anesthetic is aimed at restoring the function of his right hip by arthroplasty, which involves removing the head of the femur to implant a prosthesis.

While the surgery is not risky, 77-year-old Lula will remain in hospital until Tuesday and then spend three weeks at the presidential residence recovering.

"I have to be a little careful because the operation seems simple, but physiotherapy and dedicated treatment are essential for a recovery," he said on Tuesday in a television interview. "I will take great care of myself. I'm very optimistic."

Lula said he will only be able to resume his presidential trips abroad at the end of November, when he will travel to the United Arab Emirates to attend the COP28 global climate meeting.

"Until then, I will stay here in Brasilia. I won't be able to catch a plane," he told the government TV channel.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will take in some of Lula's duties and public appearances, but there are no plans for him to become acting president at any time, government officials said.

Lula said he put off the surgery because he wanted to take office first and lead the country back to normality after political turmoil under his predecessor, and recover Brazil's international standing.

"I wanted to tell the whole world that Brazil is back."

Brazil's Lula / Brazil / hospital / Surgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

1h | Brands
Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

51m | TBS Markets
Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

2d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

2d | TBS Today