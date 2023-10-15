Louvre Museum shuts down amid bomb alert at Frances Palace of Versailles

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

Louvre Museum shuts down amid bomb alert at Frances Palace of Versailles

The Louvre communication service said no one has been hurt and no incident has been reported.

Hindustan Times
15 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:59 pm
French police officers keep watch outside of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris. Photo: Hindustan Times
French police officers keep watch outside of the Louvre museum, closed for security reasons, in Paris. Photo: Hindustan Times

The Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated all visitors and staff and closed early on Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre communication service said no one had been hurt and no incident had been reported. Paris police said verifications in the museum are underway.

Alarms rang out through the vast museum in central Paris overlooking the Seine River when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid.

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out. Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday's school attack. French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.

The government is also concerned about the fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

Top News

Louvre Museum / Bomb / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

35m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World